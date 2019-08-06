Le'Veon Bell on Ezekiel Elliott Contract Talks: Cowboys 'Gotta Pay Up, Period'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell did what he had to do in order to land lucrative multi-year contract, and now, the New York Jets star wants to see a fellow running back secure the bag.

On Tuesday, Bell offered his support to Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, who is currently holding out as he seeks a new deal:

Elliott currently has two years and $13 million remaining on his rookie contract.

Since being drafted fourth overall in 2016, Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons. The 24-year-old has also led the league in rushing yards per game in all three seasons, averaging 101.2 yards per game for his career. 

Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson said on FS1's Undisputed With Skip and Shannon on Monday that Elliott's agent told him it's "possible" the 24-year-old running back will sit out regular-season games if a new deal is not reached:

That's a situation Bell can relate to.

After he had established himself as one of the top running backs in football while playing on his rookie deal, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell in 2017 and again in 2018. Bell showed up prior to Week 1 in 2017 after holding out during the preseason, but he wound up sitting out all of last season as he protected himself from injury as he sought a long-term deal.

In the end, Bell earned unrestricted free agency status this offseason as Pittsburgh declined to place the franchise tag on Bell for a third consecutive year. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March.

