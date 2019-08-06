Watch Stone Cold Steve Austin Grade Mayfield, Rodgers and More Beer Chuggers

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday and lent his expertise to grade the beer-chugging skills of some of the world's top athletes.

As seen in the following video, Austin broke down the technique displayed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich:

The 54-year-old Texas native was largely impressed by what he saw. Austin praised Mayfield's shotgunning ability and Bakhtiari's beer-gulping speed while suggesting that Yelich had "potential" to become a top-flight chugger.

Austin is especially high on Mayfield, who will appear on the one of the episodes of Stone Cold's upcoming USA Network show Straight Up Steve Austin.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take later Tuesday, Austin heaped praise on Mayfield:

"Confident kid, very composed. He's 24 years old. When I look back at some of the things that I was doing, saying, thinking when I was 24, he's way more advanced than I am. He's the leader of that franchise. That rallies behind him, they love him. His energy, his charisma, the way he comes off, that level of confidence ... He's never been Plan A. He always had to work. When someone went down, he stepped in, and no one can knock him off. So, I think the world of him."

Although Mayfield has a long way to go before he reaches Rodgers' level as an NFL quarterback, Austin was a bit harsher in his critique of the one-time Super Bowl champion's beer chugging, giving him a C-plus after watching him sip on a brewski.

Austin was synonymous with raising hell over the course of his wrestling career, and one of the ways he did that best was by celebrating his victories with a beer bash.

Stone Cold turned back the clock a couple of weeks ago on Raw Reunion with an old-fashioned beer bash, and he proved he is still the authority on all things barley and hops.

