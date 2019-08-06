Kemba Walker on Notable Team USA Absentees: 'Everybody Is Kind of Doubting Us'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is relishing the opportunity to lead Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup after several star players removing themselves from consideration.

According to ESPN, Walker suggested to reporters Monday that the remaining Team USA players have a chip on their collective shoulder:

"This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of us. I think a lot of us are happy those guys pulled out because this is our chance. It's our chance to get on the big stage and showcase our talent. A chance for us to do something new. It'll be a new-look team. Everybody is kind of doubting us but I think we're hungry."

Notable players for Team USA have pulled out of the FIBA World Cup in droves over the past few weeks, including Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

