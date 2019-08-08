Jon Moxley Upset by Hirooki Goto for 3rd Straight Loss in NJPW's G1 Climax 29

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Hirooki Goto upset Jon Moxley at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan, on Thursday and is now tied with Moxley for the top spot in Block B in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29.

The win gives Goto 10 points in Block B, meaning he can eliminate Moxley with a victory in his final match of the tournament Sunday if they are the only two wrestlers tied for the No. 1 spot in the block since Goto holds the tiebreaker.

Tetsuya Naito is also tied for first with 10 points, and while he owns a win over Goto, he lost to Moxley for tiebreaker purposes.

Moxley entered Thursday's match reeling a bit with consecutive losses to Toru Yano and Jay White after winning his first five matches. Conversely, Goto was on a three-match winning streak with wins over Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Jeff Cobb.

The bout was a significant one for both men since either would have essentially controlled their own destiny with a win.

Moxley is the reigning IWGP United States champion, but with less than two months remaining before All Elite Wrestling's weekly television show begins airing on TNT, his time in NJPW is running short.

There are limited opportunities left to put Moxley in some dream matches, which is why he entered the G1 as one of the top candidates to win Block B.

The 40-year-old Goto has been wrestling for 16 years, and while he is highly decorated with IWGP Intercontinental and Tag Team runs, as well as NEVER Openweight title reigns, he is still in search of his first run as IWGP Heavyweight champion.

Few expected Goto to be a major factor in a block that also included Moxley, White and Naito, but he posed a major threat Thursday. After pulling off the surprising win, Goto will face Shingo Takagi on Sunday, and a victory could make him the winner of Block B.

On that same day, Moxley will face Juice Robinson in a rematch of his IWGP United States Championship triumph, and he will need a win plus some help to take Block B.

