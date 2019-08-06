Warriors' Steve Kerr Rips Government's 'Gutless Leadership' After Mass Shootings

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken in his desire to see more stringent gun control laws, and he discussed the topic at length Monday in the wake of mass shootings in three cities last week.

Kerr told the Bay Area News Group's Mark Medina he fears a gunman "could walk in the door in the gym right now and start spraying us with an AR-15":

"They could. It might happen because we're all vulnerable, whether we go to a concert, a church, the mall or go to the movie theatre or a school. It's up to us as Americans to demand change from the gutless leadership that continues to allow this to happen and continues to somehow claim the second amendment is doing its job. The second amendment is about the right to defend yourself. The only thing that second amendment is doing is leading to mass murder right now. This is all just insanity."

The first shooting occurred last Thursday in Gilroy, California, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Then came another shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday morning and yet another early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. Altogether, at least 34 people died.

Kerr voiced his frustration on social media:

His comments Monday largely echoed what he said in February 2018 after 17 people died in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida:

Kerr's father, Malcolm, was the president of American University of Beirut when gunmen entered the campus and shot him outside of his office in January 1984.

Last September, Kerr fundraised on behalf of Brady PAC, a political action committee that was supporting candidates "who will reject the gun lobby" ahead of the November midterm elections.