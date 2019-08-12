College Football Teams with Absurdly Easy Nonconference Schedules

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Regardless of a college football team's best-case scenario, avoiding an upset is critical to reaching a season-long goal. Whether that's challenging for a national title or reaching a bowl, a friendly schedule can be helpful.

And in 2019, a bunch of nonconference slates look delightful.

Hopefully you haven't had dessert, because we're ready to look at a whole bunch of cupcakes.

Perceived team strength factors into the list, which is heavy on Football Championship Subdivision and non-power-conference opponents. The percentage of home games is also weighted.