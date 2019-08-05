Europa League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Play-off Round Fixtures

Europa League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Play-off Round FixturesAugust 5, 2019
The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League play-off draw took place on Monday and revealed which routes teams must take in order to reach this season's group stage.
The Europa League third qualifying round will conclude on Thursday, August 15, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt and PSV Eindhoven each in contention.
Ajax and Celtic line up in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League and could drop into the Europa League play-off round if they fail to advance.
Premier League side Wolves will face either Torino or Belarusian club Shakhtyor if they beat Pyunik in the third qualifying round, while Rangers face a potential run-in with Legia Warsaw or Atromitos.
The play-off round first-leg fixtures will take place on Thursday, August 22, while the second legs will be held on August 29.
Here's how the play-off draw looks:
Europa League Play-Off Draw
Champions Path - Group 1
Maccabi Tel Aviv/Suduva vs. Dinamo Zagreb/Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade/Copenhagen vs. Riga/Helsinki
CFR Cluj/Celtic vs. Sheriff Tiraspol/AIK
Ararat-Armenia/Saburtalo Tbilisi vs. Dudelange/Nomme Kalju
Champions Path - Group 2
Ludogorets Razgrad/The New Saints vs. Maribor/Rosenborg
Sutjeska Niksic/Linfield vs. APOEL/Qarabag
Slovan Bratislava/Dundalk vs. PAOK/Ajax
FC Astana/Valletta vs. Saravejo/BATE Borisov
Main Path
Torino/Shakhtyor vs. Pyunik/Wolverhampton Wanderers
Universitatea Craiova/AEK Athens vs. Sparta Prague/Trabzonspor
Legia Warsaw/Atromitos vs. Midtjylland/Rangers
Feyenoord/Dinamo Tbilisi vs. IFK Norrkoping/Hapoel Beer Sheva
Steaua Bucharest/Mlada Boleslav vs. Ventspils/Vitoria
AEK Larnaca/Gent vs. Rijeka/Aberdeen
Haugesund/PSV vs. Austria Wien/Apollon
Luzern/Espanyol vs. CSKA Sofia/Zorya Luhansk
Partizan Belgrade/Malatyaspor vs. Molde/Aris
Brondby/Braga vs. Thun/Spartak Moscow
Malmo/Zrinjski Mostar vs. Neftci/Bnei Yehuda
Lokomotiv Plovdiv/Strasbourg vs. Vaduz/Eintracht Frankfurt
Mariupol/AZ Alkmaar vs. Royal Antwerp/Viktoria Plzen
Visit the official UEFA website to see the draw in full.
Wolves are set to return to European competition for the first time since 1980. They'll take on Armenian side Pyunik in the next round having dominated Northern Ireland's Crusaders 6-1 on aggregate in the previous stage of the competition.
The Express and Star's Tim Spiers provided more information regarding their potential run to the group stage:
Tim Spiers @tim_spiers_Star
Wolves/Pyunik have been drawn against Torino (Italy) or Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus) in the Europa League play-off round. Tie to be played on August 22/29. If Wolves beat Pyunik they'll be away from home first. The winners will progress to the group stage.
Wolves and Torino finished seventh in the Premier League and Serie A last season, respectively, and each might have hoped for an easier play-off opponent should they make it that far.
Neither team will want to get ahead of their third qualifying round fixture, though sportswriter Nathan Judah already had the most exciting possible matchup from these fixtures set in his sights:
Nathan Judah @njudah_star
Who do you fancy in Europa draw should Wolves get past FC Pyunik? Tbh....I’m quite happy with any of them . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . TORINOTORINOTORINOTORINO TORINOTORINOTORINOTORINO TORINOTORINOTORINOTORINO TORINOTORINOTORINOTORINO TORINOTORINOTORINOTORINO #wwfc
Rangers are entering their second season under Steven Gerrard and hoping to return to the tournament's group stage once more.
Last season's Scottish Premiership runners-up failed to make it past the pool stage in the 2018-19 Europa League, but they will be targeting an improvement after another campaign of experience with Gerrard at the helm.
It's possible the Europa League play-off round could feature three Eredivisie sides should Ajax lose to PAOK in the Champions League and drop down to the second-tier competition.
Feyenoord and AZ play respective opponents Dinamo Tbilisi and Mariupol in the third qualifying round.
Sportswriter Michael Yokhin noted the son of Swedish legend Henrik Larsson will just miss out on a meeting with one of his father's former employers:
Michael Yokhin @Yokhin
Feyenoord likely to play Norrkoping in Europa League. Isn't that a huge shame that Henrik Larsson's son has left Norrkoping a few days ago?
Eintracht Frankfurt made it to the semi-finals of this competition last season but could struggle to qualify for the group stage if they encounter Strasbourg.
The French club emerged in Ligue 1 last season and should beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the third qualifying round, while Frankfurt promise to make light work of Vaduz of Liechtenstein.
