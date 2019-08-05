Europa League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Play-off Round Fixtures

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League play-off draw took place on Monday and revealed which routes teams must take in order to reach this season's group stage.

The Europa League third qualifying round will conclude on Thursday, August 15, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt and PSV Eindhoven each in contention.

Ajax and Celtic line up in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League and could drop into the Europa League play-off round if they fail to advance.

Premier League side Wolves will face either Torino or Belarusian club Shakhtyor if they beat Pyunik in the third qualifying round, while Rangers face a potential run-in with Legia Warsaw or Atromitos.

The play-off round first-leg fixtures will take place on Thursday, August 22, while the second legs will be held on August 29.

Here's how the play-off draw looks:

Europa League Play-Off Draw

Champions Path - Group 1

Maccabi Tel Aviv/Suduva vs. Dinamo Zagreb/Ferencvaros

Red Star Belgrade/Copenhagen vs. Riga/Helsinki

CFR Cluj/Celtic vs. Sheriff Tiraspol/AIK

Ararat-Armenia/Saburtalo Tbilisi vs. Dudelange/Nomme Kalju

Champions Path - Group 2

Ludogorets Razgrad/The New Saints vs. Maribor/Rosenborg

Sutjeska Niksic/Linfield vs. APOEL/Qarabag

Slovan Bratislava/Dundalk vs. PAOK/Ajax

FC Astana/Valletta vs. Saravejo/BATE Borisov

Main Path

Torino/Shakhtyor vs. Pyunik/Wolverhampton Wanderers

Universitatea Craiova/AEK Athens vs. Sparta Prague/Trabzonspor

Legia Warsaw/Atromitos vs. Midtjylland/Rangers

Feyenoord/Dinamo Tbilisi vs. IFK Norrkoping/Hapoel Beer Sheva

Steaua Bucharest/Mlada Boleslav vs. Ventspils/Vitoria

AEK Larnaca/Gent vs. Rijeka/Aberdeen

Haugesund/PSV vs. Austria Wien/Apollon

Luzern/Espanyol vs. CSKA Sofia/Zorya Luhansk

Partizan Belgrade/Malatyaspor vs. Molde/Aris

Brondby/Braga vs. Thun/Spartak Moscow

Malmo/Zrinjski Mostar vs. Neftci/Bnei Yehuda

Lokomotiv Plovdiv/Strasbourg vs. Vaduz/Eintracht Frankfurt

Mariupol/AZ Alkmaar vs. Royal Antwerp/Viktoria Plzen

Visit the official UEFA website to see the draw in full.

Wolves are set to return to European competition for the first time since 1980. They'll take on Armenian side Pyunik in the next round having dominated Northern Ireland's Crusaders 6-1 on aggregate in the previous stage of the competition.

The Express and Star's Tim Spiers provided more information regarding their potential run to the group stage:

Wolves and Torino finished seventh in the Premier League and Serie A last season, respectively, and each might have hoped for an easier play-off opponent should they make it that far.

Neither team will want to get ahead of their third qualifying round fixture, though sportswriter Nathan Judah already had the most exciting possible matchup from these fixtures set in his sights:

Rangers are entering their second season under Steven Gerrard and hoping to return to the tournament's group stage once more.

Last season's Scottish Premiership runners-up failed to make it past the pool stage in the 2018-19 Europa League, but they will be targeting an improvement after another campaign of experience with Gerrard at the helm.

It's possible the Europa League play-off round could feature three Eredivisie sides should Ajax lose to PAOK in the Champions League and drop down to the second-tier competition.

Feyenoord and AZ play respective opponents Dinamo Tbilisi and Mariupol in the third qualifying round.

Sportswriter Michael Yokhin noted the son of Swedish legend Henrik Larsson will just miss out on a meeting with one of his father's former employers:

Eintracht Frankfurt made it to the semi-finals of this competition last season but could struggle to qualify for the group stage if they encounter Strasbourg.

The French club emerged in Ligue 1 last season and should beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the third qualifying round, while Frankfurt promise to make light work of Vaduz of Liechtenstein.