Video: Watch Odell Beckham Jr. Pull over Car, Sign Browns Fan's License Plate

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham poses with his jersey during a news conference Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. is going out of his way to ingratiate himself with Cleveland Browns fans, even stopping to sign car license plates. 

The Browns' star receiver was cruising the streets of Cleveland when he pulled over to give fans a special autograph on their custom plate. 

This season is giving Beckham a fresh start with a new organization after a tumultuous five-year stint with the New York Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler told GQ's Mark Anthony Green he "wasn't happy" and "felt disrespected" when his old team chose not to sit him down to let him know they were trading him. 

It's safe to say Beckham looks to be in a better place now that he's with a Cleveland franchise with playoff aspirations in 2019. 

These fans may have a collector's item for life, but it could come at a cost if they decide to frame the plate Beckham signed and replace it with a new one. If they opt to keep it on the vehicle, they run the risk of his signature washing off.

