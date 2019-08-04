TCU's Cole Bunce Undergoes Surgery After Scooter Accident; Could Miss Season

Tim Warner/Getty Images

TCU kicker Cole Bunce was injured during a traffic accident and could miss the entire 2019 season, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Schlabach reported Bunce was driving a motorized scooter when a car turned in front of him in Fort Worth, Texas. Police cited the other driver for failing to yield.

Bunce was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and TCU head coach Gary Patterson confirmed he underwent "emergency surgery." Patterson didn't elaborate on the nature of his injuries.

"I don't think he'll be able to play the rest of the year," he said. "Sometimes you have luck, and sometimes you have no luck at all."

Bunce was 4-of-9 on field goals in 2019, including 2-of-5 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards. The senior was also the Horned Frogs' primary kickoff option, averaging 56.3 yards and recording 20 touchbacks on 62 kicks.

If Bunce is unavailable, fellow senior Jonathan Song will likely become TCU's primary field-goal kicker. Song went 9-of-12 overall and was a perfect 6-of-6 between 20 and 29 yards.