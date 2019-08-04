Raiders Rumors: Injured Antonio Brown 'Day-to-Day' After Seeing Foot Specialist

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly day-to-day after seeing a foot specialist for an undisclosed ailment.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on the injury, which has kept Brown out of Raiders offseason workouts. The Pro Bowler posted a graphic photo of his feet on Instagram over the weekend, which seemingly show blisters.

Brown was cleared to practice by Raiders doctors July 28.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

