Raiders Rumors: Injured Antonio Brown 'Day-to-Day' After Seeing Foot Specialist

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly day-to-day after seeing a foot specialist for an undisclosed ailment.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on the injury, which has kept Brown out of Raiders offseason workouts. The Pro Bowler posted a graphic photo of his feet on Instagram over the weekend, which seemingly show blisters.

Brown was cleared to practice by Raiders doctors July 28.

