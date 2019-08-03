Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin MRI on Back Injury Encouraging; No Return Timetable

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin underwent an MRI on his back, and the results "encouraged" the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas first reported Saturday that the MRI indicated Martin wasn't suffering from a serious back injury.

Schefter added the Cowboys don't have a firm date for Martin's return.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Friday that Martin's back was "bothering him a little bit," so the team's training staff recommended an MRI.

The Dallas Morning News' David Moore provided additional information:

Martin's indefinite absence isn't ideal since Dallas opens the 2019 regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.

Perhaps, however, the Cowboys are sidelining Martin with the express purpose of having him ready for Week 1.

The team wouldn't learn anything new about the 28-year-old were he to continue to practice and suit up for the preseason. He's coming off his fifth straight Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro for the third time.

Martin is also entering the first season of the six-year, $84 million extension he signed last summer. As much as the Cowboys want to win now, they have to weigh that against ensuring Martin can continue to be productive for the duration of his contract.