Report: Kawhi, Westbrook, Kyrie Return Games Leaked for 2019-20 NBA Schedule

The most notable games on the 2019-20 NBA schedule are being leaked Friday, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had the scoop on a quartet of matchups that feature star players' returns to their former teams:

Charania also reported that Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis will visit the Knicks in New York on Nov. 14.

Kawhi Leonard left the Toronto Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, and Anthony Davis' trade request came through when the New Orleans Pelicans dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in rebuilding mode and dealt 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving stayed in the Northeast but left Boston for the Brooklyn Nets. Porzingis' time in New York soured by its end, and his trade request sent him to Dallas.

The players' histories with their teams are vastly different. Of note, Leonard is beloved in Toronto despite leaving since he led the Raps to their first title.

