Report: 6-Time Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall Working Out with Colts

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 2, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver Brandon Marshall #15 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who has made six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro First Team during his 13-year career, is working out with the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Marshall, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Marshall has caught 100 or more passes in a season six times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14 for the New York Jets in 2015. He also has eight 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

