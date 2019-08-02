Report: 6-Time Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall Working Out with Colts

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who has made six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro First Team during his 13-year career, is working out with the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Marshall, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Marshall has caught 100 or more passes in a season six times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14 for the New York Jets in 2015. He also has eight 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.