Carmelo Anthony on Future, Possible Retirement: 'My Silence Is Not My Surrender'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. The Rockets won 119-111. The addition of Anthony to the Rockets’ roster produced more thorns than fruit and now he is out. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony has finally spoken up about his unceremonious exit from the Houston Rockets nine months after GM Daryl Morey announced the team would be "parting ways" with him, and Anthony made it clear he is not ready to walk away from basketball.

"My silence is not my surrender," the 35-year-old told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Friday.

     

