Carmelo Anthony on Future, Possible Retirement: 'My Silence Is Not My Surrender'August 2, 2019
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony has finally spoken up about his unceremonious exit from the Houston Rockets nine months after GM Daryl Morey announced the team would be "parting ways" with him, and Anthony made it clear he is not ready to walk away from basketball.
"My silence is not my surrender," the 35-year-old told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Friday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Who Is the NBA's Best Player? 🧐
The case for and against top players as NBA's no. 1 star