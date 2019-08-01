Look: Joel Embiid Showcases 76ers 'Classic Edition' Jerseys for 2019-20 Season

Joseph Zucker
August 1, 2019

After retooling their roster this offseason, it's only appropriate for the Philadelphia 76ers to unveil some new threads for the 2019-20 season.

On Thursday, the Sixers showed off their new Classic Edition uniforms, which take inspiration from a design the franchise used in 1970-71.

"That season was highlighted by 76ers legend Billy Cunningham garnering first-team All-NBA honors," the team wrote in its press release. "The design itself was a reimagining of the block lettering 'PHILA' uniforms. With that, we nod to 76ers legacy and to the spirit of the city known for its knack for reinventing itself."

Nike produced Classic Edition jerseys for seven teams last season, and it's unclear which franchises will join Philadelphia in celebrating the past this coming year.

While the Sixers are emulating the look of the 1970-71 squad, they'll want to avoid the same fate that befell that team. After winning 47 games, the 76ers lost to the Baltimore Bullets in the conference semifinals.

Anything less than an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2020 will be a disappointment after Philadelphia added Al Horford and Josh Richardson and re-signed Tobias Harris this offseason.

