Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett out of 2019 FIBA World Cup with Mild Calf Injury

David Dow/Getty Images

RJ Barrett will sit out the 2019 FIBA World Cup starting at the end of August due to an injured calf.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks rookie won't play for Canada due to a mild calf strain he originally suffered in July during Summer League.

Unlike Team USA, which has seen at least 10 players from its initial roster remove themselves from consideration, Canada's roster has remained largely intact until Barrett pulled out due to injury.

Per Sporting News, a total of 29 Canadians were invited to take part in training camp. The group features a number of NBA players without Barrett, including Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray and Kelly Olynyk.

The Canadian team will play seven exhibition games, starting with two on Aug. 7 and 9 against Nigeria, before their first FIBA World Cup Game against Australia on Sept. 1.

Barrett appeared in five games during Las Vegas Summer League. The former Duke star struggled with his shooting, making just 34 percent on 77 attempts, though he did average 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

The Knicks will be counting on Barrett when they open the regular season after selecting him third overall in the 2019 NBA draft. He averaged 22.6 points per game as a freshman at Duke in 2018-19, tied with Zion Williamson for most on the team.