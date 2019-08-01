Report: Tottenham Official in Lisbon to Negotiate Bruno Fernandes Transfer

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 28: Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Sporting CP and Valencia CF at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 28, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent an official to Lisbon to negotiate the transfer of Bruno Fernandes, who has also been heavily linked with Manchester United.

According to Portuguese outlet RTP (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), a Spurs representative will deal directly with Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas, with the Lions not prepared to accept anything less than €65 million (£59 million) for their star playmaker.     

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

