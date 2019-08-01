Report: Tottenham Official in Lisbon to Negotiate Bruno Fernandes Transfer

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent an official to Lisbon to negotiate the transfer of Bruno Fernandes, who has also been heavily linked with Manchester United.

According to Portuguese outlet RTP (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), a Spurs representative will deal directly with Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas, with the Lions not prepared to accept anything less than €65 million (£59 million) for their star playmaker.



