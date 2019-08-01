Andy Reid Says Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb 'Belongs' in Pro Football HOF

Michael Perez/Associated Press

There will always be a connection between Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb considering the latter's rookie campaign coincided with the former's first year as a head coach, and the Kansas City Chiefs head coach had his former signal-caller's back on Wednesday.

"I'm his biggest fan," Reid said when asked if McNabb belonged in the Hall of Fame, per Michael Tanenbaum of the Philly Voice. "I was there. I know he belongs there. When you're talking about the great players in the National Football League, five championship games, a Super Bowl, all those things. Good football player, man. Great football player."

Reid was the head coach of the Eagles from 1999 through 2012, and McNabb was the primary quarterback those first 11 seasons after Philadelphia selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft out of Syracuse.

The tandem made the playoffs eight times in 11 years, reaching five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Those Eagles teams reached four straight NFC Championship Games from the 2001 through 2004 seasons but were never able to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

McNabb clearly agrees with Reid, seeing as how he told TMZ Sports (h/t Tanenbaum) in May he "absolutely" belongs in the Hall of Fame. "And I'm not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves."

In 13 seasons—with the final two coming on the Minnesota Vikings and Washington—he completed 59 percent of his passes for 37,276 yards, 234 touchdowns and 117 interceptions. He also ran for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdowns.

All six of his Pro Bowl appearances came on the Eagles, and Matt Lombardo of NJ.com listed him as the best quarterback in franchise history.

While that may not be good enough for the Hall of Fame, he has an advocate in his former coach.