Anonymous Bettor Wagers $100,500 on 76ers to Make Playoffs; Would Win $2,010

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

One gambler is betting big on the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combination.

David Purdum of ESPN cited Jeff Sherman, who is the vice president of risk for the SuperBook at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and reported an anonymous bettor wagered $100,500 on the Philadelphia 76ers to make the playoffs at minus-5,000 odds.

It is the same bettor who placed a $67,000 gamble on the Golden State Warriors to make the playoffs last season at minus-10,000 odds. That bet led to a $670 profit, while the latest one on the 76ers would net a $2,010 profit.

There's a reason Philadelphia is listed at minus-5,000 odds to reach the playoffs.

The Sixers were 51-31 last season, which was good enough for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They pushed the eventual champion Toronto Raptors to seven games in the second round of the postseason, only to lose in heartbreaking fashion when Kawhi Leonard drilled a buzzer-beater in the decisive contest.

While that team lost Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick, it added Al Horford and Josh Richardson this offseason.

Combine that with the fact that Toronto no longer has Leonard and the Boston Celtics no longer have Kyrie Irving or Horford, and the 76ers are on the short list of Eastern Conference favorites alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

They still have Simmons and Embiid as the franchise cornerstones, and Tobias Harris now has a full offseason to prepare in the same system after coming to Philadelphia via a midseason trade in 2018-19.

Philadelphia making the playoffs is one of the safest NBA bets available at this point. While this bettor will have to wait for some time to collect the winnings, it is one way to make more than $2,000.