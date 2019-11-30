Grizzlies Star Rookie Ja Morant Listed as 'Week-to-Week' with Back Injury

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that Ja Morant "is considered week-to-week, as a period of short-term off-loading is needed" because the rookie aggravated back spasms Friday night against the Utah Jazz.

The rookie No. 2 overall pick first hurt his back when he hit the deck hard after driving to the bucket against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 25:

It seemed the 20-year-old had avoided long-term injury because he returned and finished with 19 points and 10 assists). Yet the Grizzlies will still have to navigate a period without Morant.

The rookie has averaged 18.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17 starts.

In two seasons at Murray State, Morant averaged 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 65 starts. The guard particularly excelled as a sophomore, averaging 24.5 points, 10.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals as well as recording the first triple-double in an NCAA tournament game since 2012.

It's likely the Grizzlies will take a cautious approach with Morant's health regardless of the severity of his back injury, much like they did when they held out fellow building block Jaren Jackson Jr. for the remainder of last season after he suffered deep thigh bruise in late February.

In Morant's absence, the Grizzlies will likely tap Tyus Jones to run the point.

The 2015 first-round pick signed with Memphis on a three-year contract in the summer after he spent his first four NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones was primarily a reserve in Minnesota, appearing in 247 games but only starting 34. Since joining the Grizzlies, the Duke product has averaged 5.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 18 games (one start).

The 5-13 Grizzlies next play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Morant did not travel with the team.