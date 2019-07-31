Brian Cashman Says Yankees 'Didn't Get Close' to Making Trades at MLB Deadline

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The MLB trade deadline passed Wednesday, and the New York Yankees stood pat.

Throughout July, countless rumors suggested the Yankees would be buyers at the deadline. However ;general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that the club struggled to find fair offers.

"We didn't get close to anything. But we certainly knocked on all doors and had a lot of ideas and exchange of ideas with clubs in our effort to improve."

[...]

"As a buyer, it has to hurt. I get that. But I was not willing to do what was available and what was being presented. And clearly, my counterparts were unwilling to do what I was willing to do in my offers. Maybe my counterparts felt my offers were underwhelming, and certainly I felt their offers were overwhelming. We just never matched up."

On July 19, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported New York wanted to add one starter and one or two relievers by the deadline. The Yankees were directly linked to Marcus Stroman, who the Toronto Blue Jays dealt to the New York Mets, and Robbie Ray, who stayed in Arizona.

"Among dead-ends #Yankees ran into was deal with #Mets, who I'm told were ready to flip Stroman to the Bronx in exchange for Estevan Florial and Deivi Garcia, among others," Bob Klapisch of Bleacher Report and the New York Times reported earlier Wednesday. "#Yankees said no."

As for Ray, the Yankees' interest stalled when the Diamondbacks requested "several more prospects" in addition to Clint Frazier and another prospect, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Yankees sit atop the American League East at 68-39, so they're far from panic mode. However, their lack of activity at the deadline may come back to bite them in October, particularly given how the Houston Astros improved their rotation with the addition of Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke.

ESPN's David Schoenfield noted Greinke wasn't a realistic possibility for the Yankees, but that doesn't spare their front office from criticism nevertheless.

"Greinke had a no-trade clause to 15 teams, including the Yankees, and reports say he never would have approved a trade to New York. So it's not fair to bash the Yankees for not getting Greinke. But it's perhaps fair to bash the front office—and by extension, ownership—for not adding a starter like Robbie Ray or even a reliever."

The Yankees allowed 44 runs in a four-game series with Boston at the end of last week, and their starters have an AL-worst 7.65 ERA since the All-Star break. However, the organization was unwilling to do what it took to improve its rotation at the trade deadline.

