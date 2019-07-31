Giants' Madison Bumgarner 'Never Expected' to Be Traded at Deadline Amid Rumors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2019 MLB trade deadline came and went with Madison Bumgarner remaining on the San Francisco Giants.

Bumgarner revealed before Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies that he had anticipated staying with the Giants for the remainder of the season:

"“I’ve seen it before where stuff comes up last minute. So you never know, but in the end I’ve got a job to do like I said so many times. No matter what the case I’ve got a job to do and I never plan for anything that I don’t know is going to happen. So nothing changed for me.

"...I never expected to be somewhere else until that happened. Nothing has changed for me. ... I don't look at it as being past a hurdle. Like I said, I've just got a job to do, and I'm going to do it. That's it. Just worry about the things you can control."

As San Francisco struggled to a 21-33 start this season, it appeared as though the Giants were well on their way to a third consecutive season without a postseason berth. That meant the team would likely trade veterans at the deadline as it built for the future, especially those who would be free agents at season's end.

That included Bumgarner, who is playing out a five-year, $35 million contract.

However, the Giants battled back into contention by catching fire in late June. They went through a 20-game stretch in which they went 17-3, pushing themselves above .500 and into the National League Wild Card race.

San Francisco currently sits 2.5 games back of the second wild-card spot, putting the franchise in a tough spot at the deadline. While the team listened to offers on the 29-year-old pitcher, it never received a package it felt was worth pulling the trigger on.

Bumgarner has been a big part of the organization since being drafted 10th overall in 2007. He was a major factor in the Giants' three World Series championship teams earlier this decade, winning both the National League Championship Series and World Series MVP awards in 2014.

As USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale noted, the Giants wanted to do right by Bumgarner, even though he has only a limited no-trade clause:

While it's possible his San Francisco career will come to an end this upcoming offseason, Bumgarner will have at least two more months in a Giants uniform. And he plans on making the most of the stretch run.

The left-hander is 6-7 with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.153 WHIP in 23 starts this season. He's 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in four second-half starts.