2021 4-Star ATH Billy Bowman Commits to Texas over Alabama, Notre Dame and More

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

Billy Bowman Jr. is staying in Texas.

The Denton, Texas, native announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Wednesday afternoon. "I started playing this game at 4 years old and always dreamed about playing football on the next level," Bowman wrote, in part, in a note on Twitter:

Bowman is a four-star athlete in the class of 2021 and received 26 offers from colleges around the country, including Alabama and Notre Dame, according to 247Sports.

The 5'10", 175-pound prospect is the sixth player in the class of 2021 to commit to the Longhorns—each from the state of Texas.

"It feels like a huge weight is off my shoulders," Bowman told Steve Gamel of the Denton Record-Chronicle after his decision went public. "I'm at home, and [feel] that I made the right decision. I did feel like the time was right. The relationships with the coaches built with me was crucial, and the atmosphere felt right."

"The options for what Texas coach Tom Herman and his staff can do with Bowman are unlimited," Gamel added. "Bowman said he was recruited as an athlete, and it's the coaching staff's goal to get him on the field any way possible."

Last season, per the Dallas Morning News, Bowman registered 553 yards and eight touchdowns as the Ryan High School Raiders' second-leading receiver. Also in 2018, Bowman made 30 tackles and five interceptions, including scoring three defensive touchdowns (h/t Brian Gosset).

247Sports' Gabe Brooks compared Bowman to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones when evaluating him in December.