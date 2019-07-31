Report: Nationals Trade for Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias to Bolster Bullpen

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals strengthened their bullpen with hours remaining before Wednesday's MLB trade deadline.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Nationals acquired Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Kyle Johnston. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Washington also landed Roenis Elias in a deal with the Seattle Mariners.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

