Ezekiel Elliott Contract Rumors: RB, Cowboys Not Close on Money, Length of Deal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

It doesn't appear Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will end his holdout any time soon.

A source told Jane Slater of NFL Network that Elliott and the Cowboys were not close on a new deal, noting they are far apart on "everything," including contract length and guarantees.

Elliott didn't report to training camp and is in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

