Redskins Trade Rumors: Trent Williams Move Discussed Amid OT's Camp Holdout

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Fransisco 49ers in Landover, Md. Thompson hopes he can play after missing the past six games with a fracture on each side of his rib cage. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

With Trent Williams not reporting to training camp, the Washington Redskins are now exploring possible trades involving the left tackle, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. 

The New England Patriots are reportedly considered a contender to land Williams due to their need on the offensive line, but demand could be high for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

When healthy, the 31-year-old is one of the most reliable linemen in the NFL. He has started every game he has played since getting the job in his rookie year and is usually among the best in the league at his position.

The Redskins offensive line helped the resurgence of Adrian Peterson last season as the veteran topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in three years.

The challenge has been his injury history, with knee problems limiting him over the past couple of years. He has missed nine games over the past two seasons and he hasn't played a complete 16-game season since 2013.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Williams no longer trusts the medical team or general manager Bruce Allen and he "does not intend to play for them again."

This has led to a holdout during training camp despite having two years remaining on his current contract.

Washington recently added some depth in case he doesn't return, including Donald Penn and Corey Robinson.

Meanwhile, another team could benefit from this fracture, including the Patriots. New England has lost its starting left tackle to free agency in each of the past two years in Nate Solder and more recently Trent Brown.

Isaiah Wynn was the team's first-round pick in 2018, but he missed all of last year due to an Achilles injury and is unproven at this level.

Adding Williams would help solidify the offensive line and make the Patriots even more dangerous as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

