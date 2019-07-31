Video: Lakers' Anthony Davis Discusses LeBron James Gifting Him No. 23 at Dinner

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 13: Anthony Davis (R) talks with LeBron James after during a press conference where Davis was introduced as the newest player of the Los Angeles Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center on July 13, 2019 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Although it didn't come to fruition, LeBron James had a nice gesture to Anthony Davis by gifting him the No. 23 jersey for next season.

Davis discussed the situation Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (3:18):

"The first time we had dinner since the trade happened, he was like, "Man look, here's 23.' I was like, 'Oh wow, thanks LeBron,'" Davis said.

Unfortunately, Nike wouldn't allow the number change due to the "production issues and the massive financial hit" the company would take considering how many James jerseys had already been produced, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

As a result, Davis will have to switch off the No. 23 for the first time in his professional career. 

As the All-Star explained Tuesday, he chose No. 3 after looking through numbers on the NBA 2K video game. It was also his first number when he was in elementary school.

