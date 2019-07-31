12 Years Ago, Kevin Garnett Signed with the Celtics

July 31, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Twelve years ago, Kevin Garnett signed with the Celtics and completed the NBA's newest superteam. In that 2007-08 season, Boston's Big Three took down Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers for a record 17th title.

Watch the video above for more about this historic moment.

       

