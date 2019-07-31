Fox's Jason Whitlock Compares LeBron James to LaVar Ball, Fame to Cocaine

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock blasted Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Monday for turning his son Bronny James' AAU basketball games into a "spectacle" and a "circus."

During a segment on Speak For Yourself, Whitlock referred to James as a "fame and social media junkie" and compared him to LaVar Ball—the father of former Lakers and current New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball:

"It's inappropriate," Whitlock said. "It points to how much fame has inevitably changed LeBron over the past decade. Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie. He moved to Los Angeles looking for a better high."

Whitlock further claimed that LeBron made the move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to L.A. because of his "thirst for fame."

LeBron was a visible presence at his son's AAU game and even threw down some dunks in the layup line:

James also went wild when Bronny threw down a dunk that clinched the championship for his team:

While some might call that being an invested and excited parent, Whitlock chalked it up to LeBron wanting to be seen and talked about.

LaVar Ball has been a controversial figure in recent years because of his penchant for courting attention off the back of his three sons' basketball careers, and Whitlock seems to think James is on the same path despite the fact that he is already one of the most famous athletes in the world.