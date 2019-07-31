Yasiel Puig Says He'll Miss His Reds Teammates After Reported Trade to Indians

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds traded outfielder Yasiel Puig to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Puig, who finished his Reds career against the Pirates on the same evening, told reporters postgame that he'll miss his old teammates:

"I'm going to miss all of my teammates here," Puig said per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "This part of the year has been amazing for me, being on this team with my teammates and the city.

"I'm leaving a lot of love. Now it's time to move forward and go to my new team and help my team get to the playoffs."

The 28-year-old Puig has 22 home runs and 61 RBI to go with a .252 batting average this season. He has also stolen 14 bases.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

