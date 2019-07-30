Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He's Afraid of the Dark After 'Crazy Movies' as Kid

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is vulnerable just like anybody else.

As a guest on Sarah Spain's ESPN podcast titled That's What She Said, Davis admitted that his fear of the dark is what he would like to improve on most outside of basketball:

"Me being scared of the dark," the Los Angeles Lakers forward said after thinking for a moment. "TV on, bathroom light on. Some light has to be on."

When asked what he'll do if he falls in love with somebody who needs complete darkness in order to sleep, Davis said, "We ain't gon' make it."

"I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid, and it messed me up for life," Davis added.

Spain also asked what Davis considered to be his biggest failure, and the 2012 top overall pick responded that not winning an NBA championship by the end of his career would be his biggest failure.

The 26-year-old has his best chance yet at a title after the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James.