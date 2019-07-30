Redskins Rumors: Donald Penn to Sign 1-Year Contract amid Trent Williams Holdout

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Washington is taking a proactive approach.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, free-agent offensive tackle Donald Penn is set to sign a one-year contract with the Redskins on Wednesday to help the team's depth.

Rapoport expanded on the signing in the context of Redskins left tackle Trent Williams' ongoing holdout:

Rapoport had reported last Thursday that Penn was en route to work out with Washington.

The signing comes after the 36-year-old "mutually agreed to part ways" with Oakland, where he spent five seasons, in March. Penn was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 but was released to presumably make room for Raiders new signing Trent Brown.

Penn's position with the Redskins, it seems, hinges on Williams' status. The seven-time Pro Bowler has not reported to training camp and missed mandatory minicamp "over issues with the organization's medical staff," ESPN's John Keim reported last week.

In April, Williams had a "growth or tumor" removed from his head. Regardless of his holdout, Rapoport relayed, Williams still has to be medically cleared to play.