Redskins Rumors: Donald Penn to Sign 1-Year Contract amid Trent Williams Holdout

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IJuly 30, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders warming up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Raiders defeated the Titans 26-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Washington is taking a proactive approach. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, free-agent offensive tackle Donald Penn is set to sign a one-year contract with the Redskins on Wednesday to help the team's depth. 

Rapoport expanded on the signing in the context of Redskins left tackle Trent Williams' ongoing holdout: 

Rapoport had reported last Thursday that Penn was en route to work out with Washington. 

The signing comes after the 36-year-old "mutually agreed to part ways" with Oakland, where he spent five seasons, in March. Penn was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 but was released to presumably make room for Raiders new signing Trent Brown. 

Penn's position with the Redskins, it seems, hinges on Williams' status. The seven-time Pro Bowler has not reported to training camp and missed mandatory minicamp "over issues with the organization's medical staff," ESPN's John Keim reported last week.

In April, Williams had a "growth or tumor" removed from his head. Regardless of his holdout, Rapoport relayed, Williams still has to be medically cleared to play.

Related

    Redskins' Biggest Regret: Signing Case Keenum

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins' Biggest Regret: Signing Case Keenum

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Gruden on Backup QB Battle

    ‘This Nate Peterman is growing on me’ 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jon Gruden on Backup QB Battle

    ‘This Nate Peterman is growing on me’ 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Gruden: We've Got to Try to Get Doctson Some More Balls

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Jay Gruden: We've Got to Try to Get Doctson Some More Balls

    Hogs Haven
    via Hogs Haven

    A.J. Green Has Minor Surgery

    Week 1 return still possible

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A.J. Green Has Minor Surgery

    Week 1 return still possible

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report