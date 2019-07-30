Michael Thomas Rumors: Saints Closing in on Contract Extension amid Holdout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints are expected to reach an agreement on an extension "soon," according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio reported Friday that the two sides were "close" to reaching a deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

