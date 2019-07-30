Michael Thomas Rumors: Saints Closing in on Contract Extension amid Holdout

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints are expected to reach an agreement on an extension "soon," according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio reported Friday that the two sides were "close" to reaching a deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

