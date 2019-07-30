Look: Warriors' New Jerseys, Logo for 2019-20 Surface in Potential Leak

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 6: The logo of the Golden State Warriors is seen before the game against the Miami Heat on November 6, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

In addition to moving into a new arena, the Golden State Warriors will be donning new jerseys starting in the 2019-20 season. 

Images of the new-look Warriors attire appear to have been leaked by a Reddit account dedicated to the team:

The new addition to the group is "The Bay" jersey, which evokes the Warriors becoming Oakland and San Francisco's team. Their new arena is located in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco after they spent the previous 48 years in Oakland's Oracle Arena. 

Other slight modifications to the jerseys, per Chris Creamer of SportsLogo.net, is the font for the letters and numbers, as well as a change in the design of the Bay Bridge. 

The Warriors haven't confirmed when they will officially unveil their new jerseys, but these leaked images would fit the organization's aesthetic with slight modifications to look more modern. 

Related

    Zion Wants to Play for Pelicans His 'Whole Career'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Wants to Play for Pelicans His 'Whole Career'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding Hope for Every Offseason Loser

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Finding Hope for Every Offseason Loser

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Players in Desperate Need of a Trade 😰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players in Desperate Need of a Trade 😰

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, the 2018 Building Block, Set Lakers' 2019 Table

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron, the 2018 Building Block, Set Lakers' 2019 Table

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers