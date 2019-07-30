Look: Warriors' New Jerseys, Logo for 2019-20 Surface in Potential Leak

Noah Graham/Getty Images

In addition to moving into a new arena, the Golden State Warriors will be donning new jerseys starting in the 2019-20 season.

Images of the new-look Warriors attire appear to have been leaked by a Reddit account dedicated to the team:

The new addition to the group is "The Bay" jersey, which evokes the Warriors becoming Oakland and San Francisco's team. Their new arena is located in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco after they spent the previous 48 years in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Other slight modifications to the jerseys, per Chris Creamer of SportsLogo.net, is the font for the letters and numbers, as well as a change in the design of the Bay Bridge.

The Warriors haven't confirmed when they will officially unveil their new jerseys, but these leaked images would fit the organization's aesthetic with slight modifications to look more modern.