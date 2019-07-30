Report: Jeremy Lin Rejects CSKA Moscow Contract Offer, Not Interested in Europe

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Free-agent point guard Jeremy Lin reportedly rejected an offer from CSKA Moscow in Russia while he continues to seek NBA offers.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported Lin isn't interested in signing a contract in Europe "at least for now," but he could explore opportunities in China if he can't secure an NBA deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

