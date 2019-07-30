Report: Jeremy Lin Rejects CSKA Moscow Contract Offer, Not Interested in Europe

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, March 28, 2019, in New York. The Raptors won 117-92. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Free-agent point guard Jeremy Lin reportedly rejected an offer from CSKA Moscow in Russia while he continues to seek NBA offers.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported Lin isn't interested in signing a contract in Europe "at least for now," but he could explore opportunities in China if he can't secure an NBA deal.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The NBA's Most Lethal Moves 💀

    Who has the best signature trick in the game?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The NBA's Most Lethal Moves 💀

    Who has the best signature trick in the game?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Wants Farewell Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Wants Farewell Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Players in Desperate Need of a Trade 😰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players in Desperate Need of a Trade 😰

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding Hope for Every Offseason Loser

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Finding Hope for Every Offseason Loser

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report