Lakers' Anthony Davis Reveals How He Copes with Being Afraid of the Dark

Lakers' Anthony Davis Reveals How He Copes with Being Afraid of the DarkJuly 29, 2019
Being an NBA superstar doesn't mean Anthony Davis is immune to phobias, such as his apparent fear of being in the dark.
Appearing on ESPN's Sarah Spain's That's What She Said podcast (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin), Davis explained the process he goes through to avoid darkness at night.
"TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on [when he goes to bed]," Davis said. "I wish I wasn't scared of the dark ... I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life."
McMenamin jokingly noted this could present a problem for the Lakers because they use a theater-style lighting system for home games that shines a spotlight on the court but leaves the seats in darkness.
In 10 career games against the Lakers at the Staples Center, Davis has averaged 23.2 points and 10.4 rebounds, an encouraging sign for what his new team can expect.
Of course, if Davis were to let the Lakers know he preferred the entire arena remain well lit for an entire game, they would likely be happy to accommodate him since he's a rather important piece in their quest to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.
