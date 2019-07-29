Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Traveling to Cabo Amid Contract Holdout

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks the field during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly getting some traveling done amidst his holdout from training camp.

Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan cited a source who said Elliott is going to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while he holds out. Mike Leslie of WFAA confirmed the news but pointed out Cabo is not far from the team's training camp facility in Southern California.

That gives Elliott the option to arrive at camp relatively quickly if he and the team iron out his contract situation.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

