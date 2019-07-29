Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Talks Ezekiel Elliott Holdout, Emmitt Smith Comparison

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

As Ezekiel Elliott continues to hold out for a new long-term contract, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is wrestling with how to pay his star running back and keep the core of his team together.

In an interview with CBS 11 Sports, Jones explained the situation Dallas finds itself in by wanting to make Elliott happy while also dealing with other key players who are nearing free agency.

"You've gotta do all of the things along with having Zeke that allow you to have other players so that you can win the Super Bowl," Jones said. "That's what we're going through."

One point Jones brought up was how Emmitt Smith became the first player to win a rushing title and a Super Bowl in the same season when he accomplished the feat in 1993.

"The point there is, you don't have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl… Emmitt was the first one to do it," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.