Cam Newton Says Playing with Injury 'Wasn't the Smartest', but Would Do It Again

Cam Newton knew he was heavily limited by a shoulder injury at the end of last season, but he doesn't regret staying on the field to help the Carolina Panthers compete for a playoff spot.  

The quarterback discussed his decision to play in the team's Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints with Peter King of Football Morning in America:

"As a quarterback in this league, you're unanimously the leader, right? We needed that game. I felt as if I wanted to give my team everything that I had honestly. Being hurt, being injured...looking back at it, it probably wasn't the smartest, efficient thing, knowing that I left it all out there on the field. And if you asked me if I’d do it again, I'd do it again."

Newton sat out the final two games of the year after the Panthers fell to 6-8, eventually undergoing shoulder surgery in January.

    

   

