Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma Enters Transfer Portal; Suspended Earlier in Summer

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough and Matt Zenitz of al.com.

Per Zenitz, "Anoma was suspended by the university earlier this summer and this latest development, according to sources, stems from a separate university level issue."

According to Scarborough, Anoma entered the transfer portal in February before soon withdrawing and taking part in spring practice. He also reported Anoma was not been enrolled in classes as of last Friday.

Anoma amassed nine tackles during his freshman season. Zenitz noted he played with the first-team defense during spring practices while Terrell Lewis was out due to a torn ACL suffered before the 2018 season. He reportedly had three tackles and a sack during the Crimson Tide's spring game.

The 6'5", 252-pound linebacker was listed No. 4 on 247Sports' Class of 2018 recruit rankings and was the second-highest defensive player overall. The 5-star prospect played high school ball for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Although Anoma wasn't projected to start at outside linebacker with Lewis presumably returning to the mix before the 2019 season, the linebacker figured to play a larger role this season before potentially assuming a starting position down the line.

Without him, the team's depth will be tested. Charlie Potter of Bama OnLine projected the team's backup outside linebackers as Anoma, Christopher Allen, Kevin Harris, Ben Davis and Jarez Parks after the spring practice sessions ended.

Allen suffered a knee injury before the 2018 season and missed the entire campaign. The redshirt sophomore tallied six tackles during his freshman year. Harris is a true freshman and 4-star recruit out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Davis is a redshirt junior who has only played two games but was "the nation's top-ranked inside linebacker by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports," per his Alabama football biography. Parks is a redshirt sophomore who has not seen playing time.

Regardless of the Anoma loss, Alabama still figures to be one of the best teams in college football once again. Vegas Insider currently puts the Crimson Tide on top of the championship odds ledger at 5-2.