NFL Rumors: Josh Johnson to Work Out for Ravens After Robert Griffin III Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Josh Johnson #8 of the Washington Redskins looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens invited free-agent quarterback Josh Johnson in for a workout, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens are in the market for a quarterback after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Robert Griffin III will be out four to eight weeks after suffering a hairline fracture in his right thumb.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

