NFL Rumors: Josh Johnson to Work Out for Ravens After Robert Griffin III Injury

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens invited free-agent quarterback Josh Johnson in for a workout, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens are in the market for a quarterback after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Robert Griffin III will be out four to eight weeks after suffering a hairline fracture in his right thumb.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.