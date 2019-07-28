Raiders News: Antonio Brown Passes Physical, Returns to Practice from Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly back on the field for the Oakland Raiders.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brown was activated from the non-football injury list when he passed his physical. The seven-time Pro Bowler missed a single practice.

This comes after the Raiders announced they placed him on the non-football injury list Friday with what Field Yates of ESPN said was a "very minor" injury.

Yates explained it is "not uncommon to see players removed from the NFI list shortly into camp."

That Brown is back is a relief for the Raiders considering the impact he makes when healthy.

Brown surpassed 1,200 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns in 2018. He has the speed to make defenders miss in the open field and the ability to either go underneath or over the top on deep routes.

Oakland acquired him from Pittsburgh for a third- and fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft as part of a revamped passing game. It also signed Tyrell Williams after he spent the last four seasons on the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders finished in last place in the AFC West at 4-12 a season ago, and the fact they were a middling 18th in the league in passing yards didn’t help. Quarterback Derek Carr now has a couple of new top options at his disposal, and the primary one is back on the field to develop a rapport with the signal-caller.