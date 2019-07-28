Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli Stun Liverpool with 3-0 Win in 2019 Friendly

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool's preparations for the new season encountered a few problems on Sunday, with Napoli brushing aside the Reds 3-0 in a preseason friendly at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the opener and made goals for Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes to help the Serie A outfit emphatically upset the UEFA Champions League holders.

The Reds should have been in front as early as the fourth minute when Andy Robertson teed up Divock Origi, only for the striker to fluff his lines from close range.

Not deterred, Liverpool kept the pressure on with Jordan Henderson causing havoc in the Napoli defence with a teasing cross left-back Mario Rui only just managed to scramble clear.

Napoli were buckling but refused to break and soon caught Liverpool cold on the counter. Insigne exploited space left by raising right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and went free to curl in a shot from the edge of the box.

The goal had exposed growing vulnerabilities in the Reds' back line:

Alexander-Arnold's positioning was wrecking Liverpool's shape, with Insigne using subtle movement and precise timing to find space in behind. Fittingly, Insigne was at the heart of things as Napoli doubled the lead on 29 minutes after he robbed possession and crossed for Milik to convert.

The Reds thought they had one back shortly before the break, only for Georginio Wijnaldum to see his finish ruled out for offside. It completed a miserable opening 45 minutes for Jurgen Klopp and his players.

A break did little to improve Liverpool's form, with Insigne 3-0 a mere seven minutes after the restart. Once again, it was too easy to get behind Alexander-Arnold, and while the Italy international saw his shot parried by Simon Mignolet, Younes converted at the second attempt.

Liverpool couldn't muster what would have been scant consolation on a day when last season's Premier League runners-up were handled easily. Klopp will know his side is weaker while star forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to be rested, but he'll also be concerned about how easily a defence that was a strength last term was routinely opened up.

What's Next?

Liverpool face Ligue 1 outfit Lyon at Switzerland's Stade de Geneve on Wednesday, while Napoli aren't in action again until a trip to face Marseille on August 4.