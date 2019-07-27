Leonard Fournette: Disappointing 2018 Season 'Humbled a Lot Of' Jaguars Players

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is looking on the bright side with regard to a disappointing 2018 season for himself and the team.

According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Fournette believes there is a lesson to be learned from last season's struggles: "I think we appreciate last season overall. I feel like a lot of things, individually, we all could have done to get ourselves in better shape confidence-wise coming off a great season in 2017. I think last year kind of humbled a lot of us in some ways."

In 2017, the Jags won the AFC South and also reached the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game as well and held the lead through three quarters before ultimately falling to the New England Patriots.

Expectations were high entering 2018, but the Jaguars imploded and finished as one of the worst teams in the AFC at 5-11.

While there was a teamwide drop-off, Fournette's level of play took an especially big swan dive. As a rookie, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns, while catching 36 passes for 302 yards and one score in 13 games.

Injuries limited him to eight games last season, but even when he did play, he wasn't effective. Fournette rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns on a yards-per-carry average of just 3.3 and made 22 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown.

Fournette did not play during the season finale against the Houston Texans, and Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin took issue with the way Fournette acted on the sidelines during the game.

A significant improvement is needed from Fournette and the team across the board in 2019, and the running back feels there are already signs of that happening during training camp: "You see in the way guys practice. Some guys who kind of [had a] lack of effort, they're not showing it this year. So I think last season kind of woke a lot of guys up."

Fournette figures to be a significant part of Jacksonville's offense in 2019, but the passing game should also be improved since a change was made at quarterback with one-time Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles replacing Blake Bortles.

If the defense can remain stingy, Fournette bounces back and Foles performs at a level similar to what he displayed with the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two seasons, the Jaguars could be one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2019.