UFC 240 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

One of the biggest UFC cards of 2019 went down Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The top of this card was a long time coming. It was over a year-and-a-half since UFC matchmakers first booked Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. Everyone got excited. The quickness and level-changing of Edgar, the former lightweight champ, versus the pressure and striking brilliance of the featherweight titleholder. Plenty of cage craft on display in both corners.

But then Edgar got injured. So they rescheduled it for March 2018 at UFC 222. Injuries to Holloway scuttled that one.

Fast-forward to Saturday at UFC 240, where it finally happened.

Let's be clear: This was a good, intriguing fight, and one that featured two surefire Hall of Famers. But it wasn't a great one—at least not on paper—as evidenced by Holloway's -335 favorite status as the bout began.

But Edgar's been an underdog since he was in short pants. Could he pull it off again? At age 37, was Edgar's lightning quickness still intact? What about the iron chin that kept him knockout-resistant until that very same UFC 222, where he famously fell to Brian Ortega? And what about Holloway, himself coming off his first loss in nearly six years in an interim lightweight title bout and Fight of the Year candidate against Dustin Poirier, where a win would have made the Hawaiian a dual-division champ?

This one was for Holloway's featherweight strap. But it wasn't the only UFC 240 bout with big stakes. How about the co-main event, where Cris "Cyborg" Justino returned to action after that loss to champ-champ Amanda Nunes—and did so with one last fight left on her UFC contract to prove her future worth?

There was plenty of intrigue up and down this 11-fight card, and as always the final stat lines did not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 240.

For the literal-minded, full card results appear at the end.