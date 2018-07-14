Niko Price KOs Randy Brown Off His Back with Violent Hammerfists at UFC Boise

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

We have a new contender in the race for Knockout of the Year, as Niko Price became the first fighter to score a hammerfist KO off his back in UFC history at Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.

Following a competitive first round, Price quickly found himself on his back in the second frame after a scramble. Price rolled for a leg and was looking for a possible sweep. He would not need it.

As they moved, Brown's head appeared in perfect alignment for stiff hammerfists that connected violently. Brown was out cold at 1:09 of the second round.

The sound the hammerfists made was sickening. Brown made it back to his feet and gave Price an embrace after the official decision was read.

Price called out any ranked fighter in his post-fight interview, and after that kind of performance, the UFC will be hard-pressed not to give him that chance.

