Niko Price KOs Randy Brown Off His Back with Violent Hammerfists at UFC Boise

Niko Price KOs Randy Brown Off His Back with Violent Hammerfists at UFC BoiseJuly 15, 2018
We have a new contender in the race for Knockout of the Year, as Niko Price became the first fighter to score a hammerfist KO off his back in UFC history at Fight Night 133 in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.
Following a competitive first round, Price quickly found himself on his back in the second frame after a scramble. Price rolled for a leg and was looking for a possible sweep. He would not need it.
There are no rules anymore. Anything can happen anywhere. None of us are safe from being KOed. #UFCBoise
MMA never ceases to amaze me. I've literally never seen that before. Unreal. What a sport.
As they moved, Brown's head appeared in perfect alignment for stiff hammerfists that connected violently. Brown was out cold at 1:09 of the second round.
The sound the hammerfists made was sickening. Brown made it back to his feet and gave Price an embrace after the official decision was read.
Price: Bring it! I’m here! Top 15, top 10, top 5. I don’t care! I’m not going anywhere. #UFCBoise
Price called out any ranked fighter in his post-fight interview, and after that kind of performance, the UFC will be hard-pressed not to give him that chance.
