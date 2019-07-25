UFC 240 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PicksJuly 25, 2019
UFC 240 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks
UFC 240 hits Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday for a featherweight showdown.
Max Holloway drops back to 145 to defend the undisputed featherweight crown against Frankie "The Answer" Edgar. The former lightweight champion will have one more chance to capture the elusive featherweight crown, and Holloway is seeking to re-establish his dominance after a failed bid to win the lightweight title earlier in 2019.
In the co-main event, Cris "Cyborg" Justino will battle Felicia Spencer in a likely featherweight title eliminator.
The Bleacher Report staff got back together to break down the main card and pick the winners. Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden do their best Nostradamus impression for UFC 240. Ready to see the picks? Then read on and join the fun ahead of another excellent weekend of fights.
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Scott Harris
Jotko returned after a year away (and a three-fight losing streak) with an unremarkable win over someone named Alen Amedovski. Barriault is a more well-known opponent but not by much. Jotko once accumulated a bit of hype for a five-fight win streak and some up-tempo kickboxing, and he'll spark a new streak with a win Saturday.
Jotko, unanimous decision
Jonathan Snowden
It's often unclear how a fight between two nondescript fighters ends up on the main card of a pay-per-view UFC is actually charging fans to watch. This is one of those times.
Jotko, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
I'll join the crew with the Jotko pick here. I'm not expecting a Fight of the Night contender, but I'm willing to be surprised in what will likely be a tightly contested 15-minute stand-up battle. Jotko wins the gritty parts of the fight to take the judge's nod.
Jotko, unanimous decision
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Harris
These are two grapple-grinders who, while talented, have been down on their luck lately. Aubin-Mercier is always improving but has also lost two straight. Tsarukyan is a wrestler who will negate OAM's back-take attempts on the ground. OAM should have a clear advantage on the feet, but he won't be able to get it off against the smothering, rugged Russian.
Tsarukyan, unanimous decision
Snowden
There are some fighters who put on exciting bouts all but guaranteed to wake up even the most somnolent of crowds. These are not those guys. Mercier will look to wall-and-stall. Tsarukyan will look to lay-and-pray. Most fans at home will be left looking for the remote control.
Aubin-Mercier, unanimous decision
McCarter
I'm very close to just flipping a coin for this fight. My head says Aubin-Mercier, and perhaps that's the right call. Tsarukyan has good upside at just 22 years of age, but this is the second straight difficult matchup in the UFC for him. OAM's veteran savvy is enough to carry him to the cards.
Aubin-Mercier, unanimous decision
Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price
Harris
Fight of the Night favorite, right here. Neal has been threatening to break out for some time now, going 4-0 in the UFC including three stoppages, each of them scintillating, at least if you like things like head-kick knockouts. Price is a bit of striking savant, with three wins in his last four, and all three victories by stoppage. Neal is a big favorite here, but has more experience and a proven track record. Hold off on Neal's coming-out party and sound the upset alarms.
Price, TKO, Rd. 2
Snowden
This should be a 2019-version of what we used to call the "Zuffa special," two bangers slanging their hands and feet until one of them falls down. I'd be shocked if this one managed to go the distance. As Scott says, these two feel destined for a $50,000 bonus for performance of the night.
Neal, TKO, Rd. 2
McCarter
Per BestFightOdds, Neal is a substantial favorite in this matchup ranging from -290 to -425. It seems a bit high given the style of fight this will be, but I am not picking against Neal. The winner will get the victory by knockout. That much I feel confident about.
Neal is likely going to be more technical and patient. Price will get caught in an exchange and end up looking at the lights.
Neal, KO, Rd. 1
Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer
Harris
Spencer is a terrific young prospect at this weight class. Her UFC debut earlier this year, a first-round submission of Megan Anderson, established her as one to watch in a shallow (and that's putting it mildly) women's featherweight division. But this is far too much too soon, especially against a motivated Cyborg fighting for pride and a new contract. Following a short period of excitement, Cyborg will eat her alive.
Cyborg, TKO, Rd. 1
Snowden
Cyborg's loss to Amanda Nunes has some fans a little confused. It's easy to say that Cyborg was a mirage or that she's lost a step. Our inclination as fans is to kick a fighter when she's down.
But maybe, just maybe, Nunes is pretty darn good. Cyborg should be right back to her old ways in the suddenly Amanda-free division.
Cyborg, TKO, Rd. 1
McCarter
This will look like the majority of Cyborg fights. Aggression, pressure and an overmatched opponent wilting to her brute force.
Cyborg, TKO, Rd. 1
Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar
Harris
There will be a wealth of cage craft on display in this main event. The bout, oft-postponed because of injuries, features two of the craftiest fighters in the featherweight division or elsewhere. Edgar has the quickness and level-changing to thwart Holloway's pressure and brilliant combination striking. But the champ has shown time and again that he is a master game planner, and he'll surely be aware of Edgar's strengths and weaknesses. Holloway's takedown defense should hold fast, and his angles and athleticism will overwhelm Edgar, who at a shopworn 37 may not be as spritely as in years past.
Holloway, unanimous decision
Snowden
Despite his reputation as a "grinder," Edgar has actually built a great career on the back of his incredible athletic advantages. He's quicker, smarter and more dynamic than almost anyone who has ever been in the cage with him and has used that explosive athleticism to control the action. As 40 looms, however, those advantages are fading.
Holloway is a gifted strategist and a master of footwork and range. With Edgar slowly transforming into "just another guy" athletically, it's Holloway's fight to lose.
Holloway, unanimous decision
McCarter
When you re-watch the rematch against Jose Aldo, you realize just how outstanding Holloway is at this whole fight game thing. Edgar will have to work incredibly hard for 25 minutes to capture the gold, and while that is a distinct possibility — in that time span he would also have to eat an incredible amount of damage.
Neither Aldo nor Brian Ortega could survive against Holloway. I don't see Edgar surviving either. Holloway's constant output will eventually lead to Edgar being overwhelmed. It won't go to the judge's and Holloway gets back in the win column in his rightful division.
Holloway, TKO, Rd. 3