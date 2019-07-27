UFC 240 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Holloway vs. Edgar

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 240 is set to go down in Edmonton, Canada, with Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway squaring off for the featherweight title in the main event.

Cris Cyborg joins the two as the only former champions on the card. The former women's featherweight champion will be making her first appearance since suffering her only UFC loss to Amanda Nunes.

She'll meet Felicia Spencer in the co-main event. Spencer has just one other UFC fight, but that doesn't much matter in the only UFC division that doesn't even have enough fighters to officially have rankings.

The card is short on name recognition but could still provide some entertaining bouts. Here's the full rundown of the schedule and some of the burning questions that will be answered.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, PPV)

Max Holloway -348 (wager $348 to win $100) vs. Frankie Edgar +292 (wager $100 to win $292)

Cris Cyborg -546 vs. Felicia Spencer +429

Geoff Neal -340 vs. Niko Price +289

Olivier Aubin -Mercier +169 vs. Arman Tsarukyan -186

Marc-Andre Barriault +147 vs. Krzysztof Jotko -160

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Alexis Davis +168 vs. Viviane Araujo -186

-186 Hakeem Dawodu -416 vs. Yoshinori Horie +337

-416 vs. +337 Gavin Tucker -112 vs. Seungwoo Choi -101

Choi -101 Alexandre Pantoja -129 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +115

Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET, Fight Pass)

Gillian Robertson -121 vs. Sarah Frota +107

+107 Erik Koch +99 vs. Kyle Stewart -116

Tanner Boser -167 vs. Giacomo Lemos +155

Does Frankie Edgar Have Anything to Offer Max Holloway?

MMA is an unforgiving sport. One minute a fighter is the pinnacle of his division. The next, he's shot.

The decline in MMA is often steep and much quicker than expected. So when Max Holloway—who has been dominant in the featherweight division for the last five years—took a beating at the hands of Dustin Poirier at lightweight, it became fair to wonder whether Holloway was the same fighter.

However, the more burning question Saturday might be what kind of Frankie Edgar we'll see.

The Answer is a long way from his prime. At 37 years old with 12 years of experience fighting in the UFC already in the books, there are a lot of miles on his odometer.

The signs of tread are starting to show too. He suffered the first knockout loss of his career against Brian Ortega last year, showing that his legendary chin might be fading.

So even if Holloway is also in decline—which is still a big "if"—Edgar isn't the one to show it.

Prediction: Holloway via third-round TKO.

Is Cris Cyborg Still an Unstoppable Force?

Speaking of fighters coming off lopsided losses, Cris Cyborg will be making her first appearance since a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes.

For the first time in her career, the story surrounding Cyborg isn't the incredible force she's been in the cage but rather how she'll bounce back. With confidence such a huge factor in MMA, it's fair to wonder if the loss will impact her at all.

Much like Holloway fighting Edgar, the question is whether Cyborg's opponent is the right opponent to test where she's at.

Spencer is a relative neophyte in the sport. She put together an interesting run in Invicta, and her win over Megan Anderson was a notable way to start her career in the UFC, but her dominance has been attained on the ground.

No one has been able to consistently get Cyborg to the ground. She is still a physical marvel in the division, and it's likely she'll show that in the co-main event.

Prediction: Cyborg via second-round TKO.

Is Geoff Neal Ready to Break Through?

This card is short on name recognition heading into the pay-per-view, but the development of Geoff Neal is one of the more intriguing storylines.

Neal has shown promise in racking up a three-fight win streak after a strong performance on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. He's a strong technical striker with good footwork and finishing instincts.

That's why he's in a prime spot to put on a breakthrough performance. Price isn't necessarily a step up in competition from Neal's last fight against Belal Muhammad, but it should be an action fight with Price playing the role of unorthodox brawler.

Neal has the opportunity to add a highlight-reel finish to his resume on a pay-per-view card and lift his stock, but Price's willingness to make this exciting makes the fight dangerous for Neal.

Price is capable of winning in weird ways. He beat Randy Brown on his back with hammerfists. He rallied to beat Tim Means right when it looked like Means was going to knock him out.

When Price fights, weird things happen. Him pulling off an upset against the better striking by turning it into a brawl is entirely within the realm of possibility.

Prediction: Price via first-round TKO.