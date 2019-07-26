Noah Syndergaard Trade Rumors: Exec Says Mets 'Definitely' Moving SP at Deadline

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard will likely soon throw his last pitch as a New York Met.

An anonymous executive in communication with the Mets told the New York Post's Joel Sherman, "They are definitely trading Syndergaard." However, another one of Sherman's sources indicated "no deal was imminent" as of Friday night with the trade deadline looming on July 31.

The 26-year-old All-Star is scheduled to start for the Mets on Tuesday night at the Chicago White Sox, and the MLB trade deadline is Wednesday.

Sherman's intel was preceded by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reporting that the Mets are "exploring" trading Syndergaard but opting to sign starting pitcher Zack Wheeler to an extension.

"[New York] would benefit from return for Syndergaard while keeping Wheeler, a quality starting pitcher who otherwise would depart in free agency," Rosenthal added. Wheeler is in the last year of his contract.

Several teams have been tabbed as possible Syndergaard suitors.

Earlier Friday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman relayed that the Los Angeles Angels have "checked in on every possible starting pitcher" and identified Syndergaard as one of them.

SNY's Andy Martino noted the Los Angeles Dodgers as having "expressed interest" in the pitcher, while the Star Tribune's La Velle E. Neal III wrote that the Minnesota Twins and Mets "have had discussions."

"The Mets, according to sources, are eyeing both [Royce] Lewis and [Alex] Kirilloff as part of a package for Syndergaard, who has two more years of arbitration remaining," Neal added. "The additional years of control allows the Mets to demand a high price for Syndergaard."

Syndergaard has been a Met since making his major league debut in 2015. He has registered a 44-27 career record with a 3.21 ERA, 699 srikeouts and 1.16 WHIP across 645.0 innings pitched.

The right-hander most recently started on Wednesday in a 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres—allowing three earned runs and striking out eight across seven innings.

Overall this season, Syndergaard is 7-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

The Mets are 48-55 after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Friday night and all but surely out of contention. However, the indication at the start of the second half of the season was that the Mets were not entering a rebuild.

Earlier this month, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters he "expects Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and other players under team control to remain with the Mets as the organization looks to tweak—not completely overhaul—its personnel in an attempt to contend in 2020."

Dealing Syndergaard sends a different message.