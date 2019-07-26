Bobby Wagner, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $54M Contract Extension

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) gestures at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Seattle (6-5) has won two straight and has a direct path to an NFC playoff berth in a season no one really expected them to be in the conversation at the beginning of December. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension with five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. The deal includes $40.2 million guaranteed.

Although Wagner arrived ahead of training camp, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he was going to be cautious in practice in the absence of a new contract.

         

