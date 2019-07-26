Bobby Wagner, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $54M Contract Extension

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $54M Contract ExtensionJuly 27, 2019
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension with five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. The deal includes $40.2 million guaranteed.
Although Wagner arrived ahead of training camp, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he was going to be cautious in practice in the absence of a new contract.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
#Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner, in only sweats yesterday, put on a helmet and jersey for day 2 of training camp but still didn’t participate in drills. Here he is showing off his kicks to @MikeDugar and playing catch with safety Bradley McDougald. #SeahawksTrainingCamp https://t.co/ROyMgWiqzI
