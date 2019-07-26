Bobby Wagner, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $54M Contract Extension

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension with five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. The deal includes $40.2 million guaranteed.

Although Wagner arrived ahead of training camp, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he was going to be cautious in practice in the absence of a new contract.

